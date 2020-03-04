Emcor Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EME)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Emcor Group in a report released on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Emcor Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Emcor Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Lowered by KeyCorp
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Lowered by KeyCorp
Northcoast Research Comments on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Northcoast Research Comments on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
First Analysis Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Strategic Education Inc
First Analysis Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Strategic Education Inc
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Wedbush
Brokers Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report