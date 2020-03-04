Emcor Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Emcor Group in a report released on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

