Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

