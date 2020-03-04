Northcoast Research Comments on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.99.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

