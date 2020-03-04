First Analysis Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Analysts at First Analysis upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. First Analysis also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $122.08 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.15.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after acquiring an additional 589,773 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,734 shares of company stock worth $9,980,467. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

