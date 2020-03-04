Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

NYSE:PB opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

