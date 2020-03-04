Brokers Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

NYSE USB opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

