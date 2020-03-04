KeyCorp Weighs in on Acushnet Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of GOLF opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.