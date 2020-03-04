SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

