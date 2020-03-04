Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

IEX opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.32. IDEX has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.