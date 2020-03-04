Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €12.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €14.75 ($17.15) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.01 ($18.61).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.22 ($13.05) on Monday. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a twelve month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

