ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €17.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.75 ($17.15) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.01 ($18.61).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.22 ($13.05) on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a fifty-two week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.