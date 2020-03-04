ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €14.75 by Berenberg Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €14.75 ($17.15) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €14.75 ($17.15) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.01 ($18.61).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.22 ($13.05) on Monday. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a 12-month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.60.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

