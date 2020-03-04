Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €53.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €53.00 ($61.63) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVD. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of EVD opened at €48.86 ($56.81) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 36.82. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €38.42 ($44.67) and a one year high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.96.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

