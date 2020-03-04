Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.69 ($25.22).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

