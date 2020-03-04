Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.44 ($86.56).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €56.76 ($66.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a 1 year high of €70.66 ($82.16).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

