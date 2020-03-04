Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.44 ($86.56).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €56.76 ($66.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a 1 year high of €70.66 ($82.16).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

