Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

RHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.12 ($22.23).

RHK opened at €18.26 ($21.23) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.62 and its 200-day moving average is €18.95. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1-year low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 1-year high of €27.40 ($31.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

