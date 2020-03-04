Cormark Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$4.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$3.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.39. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

