Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €227.00 by Deutsche Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €227.00 ($263.95) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

