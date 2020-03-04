Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $61.64 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 55025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

