JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €900.00 Price Target

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADYEN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €810.71 ($942.69).

