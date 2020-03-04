Independent Research Reiterates €260.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €260.00 ($302.33) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.