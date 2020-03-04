Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

