Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Pediapharm stock opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.88. Pediapharm has a one year low of C$3.25 and a one year high of C$5.00.

Pediapharm Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ENI a €12.00 Price Target
Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ENI a €12.00 Price Target
ENI PT Set at €17.00 by Credit Suisse Group
ENI PT Set at €17.00 by Credit Suisse Group
ENI PT Set at €14.75 by Berenberg Bank
ENI PT Set at €14.75 by Berenberg Bank
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA a €53.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA a €53.00 Price Target
Infineon Technologies Given a €24.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Infineon Technologies Given a €24.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Porsche Automobil Given a €62.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Porsche Automobil Given a €62.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report