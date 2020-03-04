Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Pediapharm stock opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.88. Pediapharm has a one year low of C$3.25 and a one year high of C$5.00.

Pediapharm Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

