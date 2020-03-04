Canaccord Genuity Lowers Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Price Target to C$1.15

Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Patriot One Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.85 million and a PE ratio of -16.90.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.