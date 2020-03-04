StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) received a C$4.50 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

CVE SVI opened at C$3.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.85.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

