Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €17.00 Price Target

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on F. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.14 ($17.60).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

