STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.94 ($31.33).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €24.94 ($29.00) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.81. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

