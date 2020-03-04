Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €110.00 by Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €110.00 ($127.91) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €95.57 ($111.13).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €94.64 ($110.05) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.28.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

