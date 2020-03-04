Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €98.00 ($113.95) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.57 ($111.13).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €94.64 ($110.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.28. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

