Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €76.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.57 ($111.13).

SU opened at €94.64 ($110.05) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €94.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.28.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

