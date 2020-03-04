Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UG. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.82 ($30.02).

Shares of EPA UG opened at €16.93 ($19.68) on Monday. Peugeot has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.34.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

