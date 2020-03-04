BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.97 ($65.08).

BNP opened at €42.81 ($49.78) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.94.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

