Deutsche Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €28.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.76 ($32.28).

Shares of CS stock opened at €21.01 ($24.43) on Monday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.79.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

