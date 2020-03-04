Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.76% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.47 ($61.01).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €25.04 ($29.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.47. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

