Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.70 ($127.56).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €83.50 ($97.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

