Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €102.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHM. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.70 ($127.56).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €83.50 ($97.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a one year high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

