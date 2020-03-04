Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective from Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €193.50 ($225.00).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €153.10 ($178.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. Volkswagen has a one year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €168.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €166.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

