Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €204.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €204.00 ($237.21) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €193.50 ($225.00).

VOW3 opened at €153.10 ($178.02) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €168.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

