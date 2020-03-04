Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €193.50 ($225.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €153.10 ($178.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €166.79. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.