Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.23 ($30.50).

Shares of UN01 opened at €28.21 ($32.80) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Uniper has a 1 year low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

