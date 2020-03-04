Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €193.50 ($225.00).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €153.10 ($178.02) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

