Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €166.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective by Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €193.50 ($225.00).

Volkswagen stock opened at €153.10 ($178.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €168.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €166.79. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

