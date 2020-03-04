Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €128.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €128.00 ($148.84) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.70 ($127.56).

ETR:RHM opened at €83.50 ($97.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.96. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

