Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.70 ($127.56).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM opened at €83.50 ($97.09) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €96.97 and a 200 day moving average of €103.96. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.