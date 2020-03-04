Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €170.00 ($197.67) target price by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €193.50 ($225.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €153.10 ($178.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.