Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hawaiian traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $19.62, approximately 68,769 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 694,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

