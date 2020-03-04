Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 1890457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $40,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 101,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,951,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Delek US by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after buying an additional 198,431 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

