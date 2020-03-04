OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Trading 8.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares traded up 8.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.13, 335,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 293,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Specifically, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 11,848 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $200,942.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $859.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

