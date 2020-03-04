IMARA Inc. Plans $76 Million IPO for March 12th (IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) plans to raise $76 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,500,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

IMARA Inc. has a market cap of $277.5 million.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO.

IMARA Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, known as hemoglobinopathies. Our pipeline is built on the differentiated therapeutic potential of our initial product candidate, IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease, or SCD, and b-thalassemia. IMR-687 is a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-9, or PDE9, that has a multimodal mechanism of action that acts primarily on red blood cells, or RBCs, and has the potential to act on white blood cells, or WBCs, adhesion mediators and other cell types that are implicated in these disorders. “.

IMARA Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 20 employees. The company is located at 116 Huntington Avenue, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 206-2020 or on the web at http://www.imaratx.com.

