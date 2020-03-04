Datadog’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 9th (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog’s (NASDAQ:DDOG) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 9th. Datadog had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $648,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.33. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $383,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $28,600,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $10,173,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

